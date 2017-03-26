IPL 2017: Changes continue! After captain, Pune change their team name

Rising Pune Supergiants removed MS Dhoni as their captain and will now play under Steve Smith. (Source: File) Rising Pune Supergiants removed MS Dhoni as their captain and will now play under Steve Smith. (Source: File)

After going a massive change with their leadership, Rising Pune Supergiants have decided to change their name as the tenth edition of Indian Premier League nears the start. Pune, who were led by the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in their IPL debut, decided to have a new captain Steve Smith as they prepare to change their fortunes in IPL 2017. Supergiants owners, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, have changed the franchise’s name to Rising Pune Supergiant.

In the previous edition, Pune just managed to win five games and lost nine games to finish at number seven spot. As the upcoming season is set to start from April 5, Supergiant will play under the captaincy of Australian skipper Smith while Dhoni will play as a wicketkeeper batsman.

Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out after sustaining a shoulder injury during the India-Australia Test series, will be replaced by South African spinner Imran Tahir.

In 2016, they faced mighty blows as their key players — Mitchell Marsh, Kevin Pietersen, Faf du Plessis — were ruled out citing injuries. After their dismal performance they released Irfan Pathan, Ishant Sharma, Murgan Ashwin, Pietersen, Thisara Perera, RP Singh, Scott Boland, Saurabh Tiwary, George Bailey and Albie Morkel.

Pune franchise traded Mayank Agarwal and Shardul Thakur from Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab respectively. They also added England all-rounder Ben Stokes for a whooping amount of Rs 14.50 crore.

Jaydev Unadkat, Manoj Tiwary, Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tripathi, Milind Tandon, Daniel Christian, Rahul Chahar and Saurabh Kumar are the other players, who will be seen in Pune colours.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd