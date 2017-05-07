Rising Pune Supergiant, Gujarat Lions won’t get extension for IPL 2018, says Rajeev Shukla

The contract for the IPL media rights will be reduced to five years, originally it was 10. (Source: File) The contract for the IPL media rights will be reduced to five years, originally it was 10. (Source: File)

Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions can face tough times as they will have to go through a proper fresh bidding process to play in next year’s Indian Premier League. The IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said on Sunday that these two franchises “will not get any extension”. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who were banned in 2015 after serving a two-year suspension period for 2013 spot-fixing – will feature in 2018 edition of the IPL.

“No extension is being given to both the teams (RPS and Lions). The agreement was only for two years. Even if we make it a 10-team league, the two new teams would have to be freshly bid, so they (RPS and GL) are not being given any extension or anything,” Shukla told during a press-conference on Sunday.

IPL Governing Council has already made up their mind to stick with eight teams as 10-team tournament would increase the number of matches from 60 to 84.

“Next year, as per SC order, the two (suspended) teams would be back. The issue of whether 8 or 10 teams will come up at the IPL GC meeting. So far the plan is to go ahead with 8 teams. A 10-team league has to be endorsed by the Governing Council.”

Shukla has indicated that retention policy of the players might continue even after the 10-year period, after which it was mandatory to conduct a fresh auction pool.

“We will have a mega auction but retention policy also needs to be decided. The mega-auction is not going to take place immediately it will be just before next IPL, so we have enough time to decide.”

The contract for the IPL media rights will be reduced to five years, originally it was 10.

“There was an assessment that we should not go for a 10-year duration. After 5 years, we don’t know, what would be the quantum of the league? How big would the league be? The COA was in agreement with everything. They were sitting together, each decision was taken unanimously,” Shukla said.

Even the title sponsorship with Vivo will be canceled after this year’s IPL. Shukla said next year sponsorship will once again go under the hammer but through e-auction.

“The issue (of e-auction) has been discussed. The IPL staff has been told to talk to the experts. It’s a segregated tender (digital/broadcast/mobile) for different zones, so it becomes difficult.

“But the title sponsorship, there we have decided to go for e-auction. Vivo was there for 2 years and fresh auction will be held.”

