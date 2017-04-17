IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 27 runs, twitterati reacts

Ben Stokes took three wickets on a day when RCB were choked by the bowling performance of RPS. (Source: PTI) Ben Stokes took three wickets on a day when RCB were choked by the bowling performance of RPS. (Source: PTI)

Rising Pune Supergiant managed to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 134 for the loss of nine wickets as they defended their total of 161 to win the match by 27 runs. Ben Stokes and Shardul Thakur led the pack for RPS taking three wickets apiece while Jaydev Unadkat and Imran Tahir chipped in with two and one respectively.

Pune bowlers choked Bangalore and gave their team the first win over their opponents in three tries. Chasing a target of 162 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bangalore failed to get going and ended by 27 runs short of the target after losing nine wickets in 20 overs.

It was a disappointing outing for the home team as they lost wickets at regular intervals and never looked like on course of chasing the total.

The Bangalore unit were so miserable that for 24th ball to the 91st ball, only a six was hit by its batsmen. At the end of the fourth over, Virat Kohli had hit Shardul Thakur for a four and it was only Stuart Binny who hit Ben Stokes for four off the first ball of the 16th over. Inbetween, a six from AB de Villiers at 8.4 overs was the only boundary.

Mandeep Singh and Kohli got the chase underway for Bangalore but Thakur had the former caught behind in the second over for a duck. Kohli was the second wicket to fall when he could not control a short ball from Stokes. He came down the pitch and was in no position to play the shot. He slapped it high and was caught by Rahane at sweeper.

Here are a few reactions to the match:

I’m afraid #RCB will need a real pick-up game when they play next. Desperately need to turn this campaign around. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 16 April 2017

IMO, MoM should have been shared between Stokes and Tiwary. It’s not number of runs but impact it had that is imp surely — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 16 April 2017

That is the first time RPS have ever defended a total & it sets a new record for the lowest score defended v RCB at the Chinnaswamy. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 16 April 2017

This loss now means that Royal Challengers Bangalore are bottom of the table.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd