IPL 2017: Rishabh Pant’s father passes away in Roorkee, cricketer heads home to perform last rites

According to reports, Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a personal tragedy as his father Rajendra Pant passed away in his sleep on Wednesday night.

Pant learned about the passing of his father on Wednesday night while he was with the Daredevils team in New Delhi.

He then informed the team management before leaving for his hometown in Roorkee, on Thursday morning to be with his mother Saroj and sister Sakshi during their time of grief.

Recently. Rishabh Pant also struck a brilliant 72-ball 99 to help Delhi thrash Tripura by 70 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group B one-day match in Cuttack on Friday.

21-year-old Pant who has recently made his senior India debut in T20 format against England was also named the captain of the Delhi One day team replacing Gautam Gambhir signalling a change of guard in senior state team. At the age of 19, Pant is the youngest ever Indian cricketer to have received the a T20I cap, breaking the record made by Ishant Sharma.

With 972 runs in the current Ranji Trophy season Rishabh Pant has caught the eye of one and all. The Delhi lad has already shown his prowess with the bat as he slammed the fastest first-class century off 48 balls. He also went on to score a triple hundred against Maharashtra.

