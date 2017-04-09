IPL 2017: Two days after father’s demise, Rishabh Pant scores gritty fifty

Rishabh Pant showed exemplary professionalism to play for Delhi Daredevils soon after his father’s demise. (Source: PTI) Rishabh Pant showed exemplary professionalism to play for Delhi Daredevils soon after his father’s demise. (Source: PTI)

Just 24 hours or so ago, Rishabh Pant had performed the last rites of his deceased father and here he was in Bangalore to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Delhi Daredevils in the on-going IPL. If that wasn’t enough, the Delhi batsman scored a 33-ball half century to keep DD fighting in their opening IPL game of the season. But his heroics went in vain as the visitors couldn’t supersede Shane Watson-captained RCB’s 157 and fell 15 runs short. Pant by then was already in the dugout having scored 57 runs from 36 balls with three fours and four sixes in the innings.

Rajendra Pant, Rishabh’s father, passed away in his sleep in Roorkee on Wednesday due to a cardiac arrest. The 19-year-old then travelled to perform his father’s last rites but joined in time on Friday and reportedly took part in practice sessions the same evening. There were further reports that he could miss the opening game after suffering minor burns on his left while performing the rituals.

This is similar to when Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar both had played soon after the demise of their respective father’s. Kohli had turned out for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy encounter after the death of his father. Similarly, Tendulkar had donned the Indian colours in a World Cup match soon after paying homeage to his father.

One must stand up and applaud Pant’s professionalism and resolve during these difficult times to not only play but also score a battling knock to almost get his team the win.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd