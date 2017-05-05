DD vs GL: Suresh Raina wins hearts with his gesture after Rishabh Pant missed hundred by just three runs, see pic

Rishabh Pant brought up his fifty in just 27 balls which had two fours and five sixes. (Source: IPL) Rishabh Pant brought up his fifty in just 27 balls which had two fours and five sixes. (Source: IPL)

It was yet another mind blowing performance by Delhi Daredevils youngsters Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as they helped their side to a win against Gujarat Lions and subsequently keep their chances of making it into the play-offs alive. Pant and Samson demolished Gujarat Lions bowling as they helped the hosts chase down a total of 208 at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Pant, who has had a wonderful domestic season, where he grabbed attention of national team selectors, was at his lethal best on Thursday night. It was a show of clean heating and sheer power as Pant punished Gujarat bowlers. He smashed nine maximums and six fours, before missing out on his maiden IPL century by three runs.

By the time Lions manage to get rid of dangerous Pant, Delhi had the match in their bag. As Basil Thampi and the entire team celebrated Pant’s dismissal, the left-handed batsman could not believe his luck. However, skipper Suresh Raina instead walked up to the youngster and consoled him for his knock.

Pant innings single-handedly ended Gujarat’s hopes of making the play-offs but Raina knew a great innings when he saw one. Veteran cricketer heaped praise for the 19-year old batsman and said “Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson played really well. They are the future of the Indian team.”

Pant was named as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his 43-balls 97 run innings. His performance is very important for the Daredevils, if they want to keep their hopes alive of making into top four as the league enters into its business end.

