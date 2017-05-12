IPL 2017: Ricky Ponting selects his best-ever IPL XI, names MS Dhoni skipper

Ricky Ponting selected his best-ever XI from 10 years of the Indian Premier League. (Source: IPL) Ricky Ponting selected his best-ever XI from 10 years of the Indian Premier League. (Source: IPL)

Former Mumbai Indians coach, Ricky Ponting selected his best-ever XI from 10 years of the Indian Premier League. Seven of the playing eleven spots were taken up by Indian players. Interestingly MS Dhoni was named as the skipper of the side.

“It was a very tough team to pick because I could only get the four overseas guys in there,” he said and added,”So there were a few notable names that have missed out on selection. Things got pretty difficult but I’ve tried to put the best possible team together that I’ve ever seen in IPL history.”

For the opening slot, Ponting has chosen the destructive duo of Chris Gayle and David Warner. “I’ve gone for two extremely dynamic opening batsmen and I wouldn’t like to be an opening bowler bowling to these two together.”

The middle order comprises of a strong unit featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina MS Dhoni.

“MS Dhoni is at No.6 and he’ll also be the captain of my side. He brings huge experience and whenever he’s at the crease … you’re always a chance of winning the game. I’ve seen him do it off his own bat on several occasions so I’ll go with him as skipper, with the gloves and batting at No.6.”

Following this is are the trio of Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh Amit Mishra. Explaining his choice of going with Amit Mishra he said,” I’ve gone for a bit of a shock here and have put Amit Mishra on the side. He’s got an outstanding IPL record, he’s got great variations and he’s a wicket-taker because he’s not scared to throw the ball up. He turns the ball enough both ways and he’s been a great performer for a long, long time.”

Among the pacers, Lasith Malinga and Ashish Nehra lead the attack. “A left-arm option is always nice so Ashish Nehra is the other quick I’ve gone for. He’s been around a long time, offers great consistency, the ability to swing the new ball just enough and his ability to nail what he needs to nail at the right times under pressure is probably what sets him aside from most others.”

