IPL 2017: Ricky Ponting keeps Mumbai Indians charged up all the time, says Rohit Sharma

Former Australian skipper and current Mumbai Indians coach Ricky Ponting has been deemed as an inspirational leader by the Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

Speaking about the coach, Sharma said,”He is someone who is so charged up all the time. He passes on that to all the young players.That is how he plays the game. He is an inspirational leader.

“Small things that we dont see they see. Because they have played at the highest level for so many years. That really helped me. Such a big player. such a big legend. When he comes and motivates you in every little thing.then automatically your confidence improves.” added, teammate Vinay Kumar and added “He is consistent in what he tries to get across.”

An inspirational leader, who turned our fortunes around! We pay tribute to the legendary Ricky Ponting​! 🙌💙#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/r3gtIEAhtM — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 18 May 2017

Meanwhile, ahead of the match against KKR, Ricky Ponting spoke about the compostion of the their rivals and said,“Interestingly enough, getting Chris Lynn back into their side has probably disrupted things more than anything else. They’ve had to completely reshuffle their batting order – Lynn and (Sunil) Narine have opened, and (Gautam) Gambhir and (Robin) Uthappa have batted three and four. Gambhir and Uthappa have been a really consistent opening combination for a really long time.”

