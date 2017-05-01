IPL 2017: Relation with MS Dhoni is ‘chilled out’, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith replaced MS Dhoni as captain for the Rising Pune Supergiant this season in the IPL. (Source: BCCI) Steve Smith replaced MS Dhoni as captain for the Rising Pune Supergiant this season in the IPL. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant experienced a lot of confusion prior to the start of this tenth edition of the Indian Premier League after MS Dhoni was removed from the captaincy of the franchise and the reign was handed over to Australian skipper Steve Smith. But it seems that everything between the current and former leader of the RPS franchise is “chilled out” and the dug out atmosphere is comfortable for both of them. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Captain Steve Smith while talking to official IPL website said, “It’s pretty chilled out with him (Dhoni). He has been fantastic and has had a few valuable contributions with the bat and he is hitting the ball really well.”

Hailing MS Dhoni’s glove-work behind the stumps, the Australian revealed that it becomes a lot easy to figure out the plans on the field if the team has somebody like Dhoni who can guide the team from behind the stumps.

“MS Dhoni has been fantastic as he knows the game incredibly well out here. As a wicket-keeper, it is nice to have someone out there who can look at the angles and get them right,” he said. “He has done that well for us and I’m sure he will continue to make a big impact and help me and the rest of the boys and hopefully have more success in the rest of this tournament,” he added.

Not only his wicket-keeping skills, Smith also looked optimistic about his form and said that he is expecting some big scores from the former Indian captain before IPL 2017 is concluded. “I think he will come back to great form and have a bigger impact by the end of this IPL. I’m really excited about the next couple of games,” he said.

The right-handed batsman added more praise to Dhoni’s glove work. “Look, he’s incredibly quick behind the stumps and his hands don’t go back at all, they just stay there and collect the ball.” “He has done that for a very long time now and has done it once or twice for us in this tournament so far and is doing a great job for the team,” he said.

Pune are presently placed at number four position in the points table with 10 points under their belt.

