Redemption Song: How Sanju Samson came back from the heart of darkness

SAMSON VISHWANATH admitted he was in a rush. More than 24 hours after watching his son Sanju chisel out a sublime match-winning hundred — the first in this edition of the IPL — against the Rising Pune Supergiant, he was busy overseeing the installation of a plush astro cricket turf in the backyard of his residence in Vizhinjam, a quaint port town in Thiruvananthapuram district. He said the state-of-the art facility will be ready in a week’s time. When it does, it will complement his traditional Kerala household, one which is replete with sloping tiles and pillared courtyard. The facility, Vishwanath said, will be the ideal training ground for his son’s burgeoning cricketing aspirations. “I am in the process of giving the final touches to the astro turf that I have set up at my residence. This facility will essentially cater to Sanju ‘s cricketing needs,” he said. The astro turf is one of the many steps Vishwanath, a former Delhi Police officer, has taken to fulfil his young son’s ambitions.

Watching Sanju’s 63-ball 102 proved to be a “deeply fulfilling” experience for Vishwanath, more so because he was battling a wretched run and a dodgy knee — both of which had threatened to derail a potentially stellar career from blossoming. And after another underwhelming Ranji season, it would get even more troublesome due to his run-ins with the Kerala Cricket Association. “He had an extremely tough time over the last two years or so. He was not scoring runs, was plagued by fitness issues, and to top it all, he faced disciplinary issues from the state association.” These factors obviously weighed him down, and Sanju remained gloomy and detached, Vishwanath quipped. During those days of struggle and mounting frustration, help came from Rahul Dravid. “Rahul has been instrumental in his career. Since his stint with the Rajasthan Royals, he is someone whom he has looked upto. Even during the most difficult times, it was Rahul’s advice that would spur him on,” he explained.

All this seems to have done wonders to Sanju’s confidence. Nobody doubted his talent. It was just about being more mentally tuned ahead of a big game. Not surprisingly, his stats were unflattering. Going into the game against Pune, Sanju had gone 16 matches without scoring a fifty. But with the emphatic century, the 22-year-old took a confident and decisive step towards putting all those bitter memories behind him. “This is just the kind of knock that I wanted him to play. It was a mix of caution and aggression. Under the circumstances, it was an extremely matured knock,” Vishwanath added. Dravid’s impact

Biju George, Sanju’s long-time coach, also credited Dravid for orchestrating a turnaround in the youngster’s approach to the game. “Previously, he would play a flurry of shots, get to a 20 or 30, and then throw his wicket away. He had all the shots in the book, but just did not have the ability to shift gears.”

Just to illustrate Biju’s point, Sanju’s hundred unfolded in three distinct acts. The first started almost on a predictable note — where our protagonist peeled off 31 runs in just 14 deliveries. The second act was where he struggled. With a well spread field and Pune’s slow bowlers denting his strike rate. In this period, he scored 23 runs from 31 balls, allowing the in-form Rishabh Pant to hog the limelight. But while in the past, Sanju would have thrown his wicket away, on Tuesday, he marched along. And after reaching his fifty, he moved to the third and most thrilling part of his knock.

This was when he came into his own, showcasing his big-hitting prowess. Biju, also a SAI coach in Thiruvanthapuram, reckoned the period when Sanju moved from 30 to his half-century was the best phase of the knock. Later, the youngster would call up Biju to tell him that he couldn’t sleep a wink after what he called “a special day in his life.”

“He had called up to tell me that he couldn’t sleep one bit, reliving each and every shot he had played. It was one of those days when everything just fell in place. The timing was amazing, and those cover drives showed he was on auto-pilot,” Biju added.

After walking away with the Man-of-the-Match Award, Sanju went on a philosophical vein. “I think you need to have bad times to learn about life. If you keep on being successful, you will not learn. Mistakes help you become a better person,” he said, probably illustrating that he has learned lessons from his past. Going forward, his father Vishwanath and coach Biju would be hoping Sanju’s century would act as a catalyst that would propel him to dizzying heights in his career.

