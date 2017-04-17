IPL 2017: Total agaisnt Royal Challengers Bangalore was just enough, says Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary hit three fours and two sixes in his 11-ball 27 for Pune against RCB. (Source: BCCI) Manoj Tiwary hit three fours and two sixes in his 11-ball 27 for Pune against RCB. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant would not have thought that they will reach 161 for 8 at the end of their 20 overs after beeing 130 for 7 at the end of the 18th over. But 18 runs from the penultimate over from Shane Watson, helped Pune bounce back and post a respectful total of 161/8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was majorly because of Manoj Tiwary’s 27-run cameo which made it happen. And as Pune defended the total, Tiwary seemed satisfied with the role he played in his side’s 27-run win on Sunday.

“There were lot of turning points. My innings at the end was important, that made 20-odd runs difference. Obviously we had a collapse in the middle order. We lost the momentum from there, Tiwary said.

Pune suffered a middle order collpase, but the 31-run eighth-wicket partnership between Tiwary and Jaydev Unadkat took their total to 161/8 from 130/7 in the final two overs.

“It was not easy for batsman to rotate the strike. Obviously my innings proved important to the team and also the contributions of others. It was a team effort,” he told reporters after the match.

“To be honest, I am not surprised because the amount of runs we put on was just enough. Rest was left for the bowlers to execute, and they executed the plan very well by bowling a lot of slow deliveries and slow cutters,” he added.

Tiwary, who praised the bowlers as they managed to restrict Bangalore to 134/9, said reading bowlers’ mind was very important for him in the last phase of Pune’s innings. He also said that he had made up his mind to play aggressive cricket at the same time to have good strike rate.

“Strike rate is obviously at the back of my mind. In domestic matches, I had a very high strike rate because it is the demand of this format. Before I came here, I had a plan to build my innings if the situation demanded and be aggressive at the same time,” Tiwary said.

The right-hander, who led Bengal to the final of domestic one-day tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy, also talked about his domestic run. This season Tiwary had scored 378 runs and made one century. With increase in expectations, Tiwary said that people want him to score 1000 runs every season but he feels satisfied even if he is able to 700 runs in a season.

“For me, every season is important. Somehow there are lot of expectations. People want me to do well. They want me to score 1000 runs every season but people should understand even getting 700-odd runs also is good enough. I have decided no matter what people say, I will not get bogged down by them,” he said.

On Ben Stokes and Shardul Thakur, Tiwary said both bowled exceptionally well because it is not easy to bowl to Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and others.

