IPL 2017: Shane Watson a proven performer with both bat and ball, says Daniel Vettori

Daniel Vettori has defended the dropping of Chris Gayle to bring in Shane Watson in RCB's match against Rising Pune Supergiant.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 17, 2017 5:38 pm
Shane Watson scored 14 runs from 18 balls. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore were always favoured in the chase of 162 at the M Chinnaswamy but on Sunday, they suffered a 27-run loss at the hands of Rising Pune Supergiant after they choked against Pune bowlers. Bangalore had strengthened their batting with the comeback of Virat Kohli but it batting unit looked completely out of sorts in the chase.

Even in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Bangalore were criticsed for electing to field after winning the toss. On Sunday they were criticised for dropping Chris Gayle and giving a chance to Shane Watson. However, head coach and former player Daniel Vettori has defended their move and said that he felt RCB played a bowler less in their previous matches.

“After the Mumbai Indians game, we thought we had a bowler short and Watson gives us the opportunity as he is a proven performer with both bat and ball. He has been a wonderful Twenty20 all-rounder and we decided to back Watson for his all-round skills,” Vettori said.

The defeat against Pune keeps Royal Challengers at the bottom of the points table. Watson, who captained the team in the absence of Kohli, failed miserably both with the bat and ball as he conceded 44 runs in his four over spell and just managed to take a wicket of MS Dhoni.

But Vettori believed that the bowlers did manage to hold back RPS batsmen till the 18th over, however 30 runs in the last two overs brought a lot pressure on the team.

“We bowled tightly in the first 18 overs but went away with the plan in the last two overs which cost us 30 runs. It was 15 runs too many and that put us under immense pressure,” Vettori said.

He concluded by saying that the wicket at Chinnaswamy has been exciting for the bowlers and the crowd has witnessed some entertaining cricket so far in the tournament.

“The Chinnaswamy wicket has not been a bad one for T20s. It has been exciting for the bowlers. All the matches here have been entertaining. It is different and we need to adapt. We have not been able to mirror the performance we had against Delhi Daredevils,” Vettori said.

