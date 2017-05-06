RCB vs KXIP: Win over Royal Challengers Bangalore is a huge confidence booster, says Axar patel

Axar Patel picked up three wickets against RCB Axar Patel picked up three wickets against RCB

With the 19-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Glenn Maxwell-led Kings XI Punjab kept their hopes of qualifying for a play-off spot alive. In a low scoring game, Kings XI managed to hold the star-studded RCB for 119 and registered their fifth victory of the season.

Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Axar Patel, who picked up three wickets on the night, says that his side’s 19-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore was a huge confidence booster and they would look to carry on the momentum in the coming matches of the IPL.

“It was a huge confidence booster. Even in the last game, we bowled well and restricted the side for 68. Now again we kept them to a low total. The momentum is with us now and it will show more in the coming matches,” said Axar.

It was yet another clinical performance by Punjab bowlers as they made the full use of the slow wicket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Axar was all praise of seamer Sandeep Sharma for his 3/22.

“His (Sandeep’s) mindset is simple, if the ball swings he shows his capabilities. He is not scared of big names in the opposition. He just bowls to his strengths. His strength is that he can swing the ball, so he knows when he can get it to swing, it gets difficult for the batsmen. Take any format, when the ball swings, batsmen find it difficult,” he said.

On his skipper’s performance so far in the tournament, Axar said, “It is not true that he is not firing. In the middle, he has played few balls and finished games. Even against Mumbai Indians in Indore, he scored runs. In the last two games, maybe the runs have not come. Wicket also was helpful to the bowlers today. So that’s why maybe he got out. It is not true that he’s not able to score. He is confident and will do well.”

Earlier, Punjab had managed to bundle out Delhi Daredevils on 67 and registered a 10-wicket win. Bowlers have stuck to the plan. Defending a total below 150 in Bangalore was not going to be easy for the Kings but with discipline bowling they managed to keep batsmen like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers quite.

“If the batsman plays a good shot, so be it. Like how AB (de Villiers) hit a straight drive, but length balls from the wicket was two-paced. Some kept low, some slow. We planned to keep the momentum with us. Even if they charge, we should not lose our line and length. I think the first six overs, it was better to have the pace bowlers bowling as much as possible in the first six overs. The new ball was swinging a bit. Obviously Sandy (Sandeep) is our main bowler. He gets it to swing in the first six overs,” Axar concluded.

