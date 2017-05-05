IPL 2017 RCB vs KXIP: Sandeep Sharma, Axar Patel defend 138 to keep KXIP’s play-off hopes alive

KXIP have now won five matches out of 10 this season. (Source: BCCI) KXIP have now won five matches out of 10 this season. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore, turning up at the M Chinnaswamy stadium for the penultimate time this season, would have liked to give their fans something to cheer about. They could have atleast turned party spoilers for Kings XI Punjab, a team still chasing for a spot in the play-offs.

But, it is one of those seasons for Bangalore where nothing is working. Instead of being the part spoilers, they suffered yet another defeat at home ground after a disappointing performance with the bat, yet again. Chasing a target of 139, the smallest at their home ground, Bangalore were bowled out for 119 and suffered a 19-run loss.

The win strengthens Kings XI’s chances of making it to the knock out stage as they now have 10 points from 10 matches. They need at least three more wins from four matches to qualify for the next round.

Kings XI’s pacers bowled with accuracy while spinners made the most of the slow pitch to dry up the runs and then pick wickets at will. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3 wickets for 11 runs. But his biggest contribution was with the bat, scoring 38 runs off 17 balls, which helped them post 138 for the loss of seven wickets.

Sandeep Sharma then rocked the Bangalore top order, removing Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, in that order. He began with the wicket of Gayle, who tried to walk down the pitch and smash it but got a leading edge to point.

Kohli, trying to up the scoring rate, played a outrageous shot against Sandeep, only to lose his stumps. Then De Villiers was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha.

