RCB vs KXIP: Our batsmen are not clicking at the same time, says Aniket Choudhary

Virat Kohli-led side Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their ninth defeat of the season. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli-led side Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their ninth defeat of the season. (Source: PTI)

As Royal Challengers Bangalore succumbed to their fourth straight defeat in Indian Premier League pacer Aniket Choudhary, rued RCB’s batting failure during the post match press conference.

Addressing the media, he said,”You can say it’s a bad timing. Our batsmen are not clicking at the same time and its bad phase. We restricted them for a small total and wanted to start aggressively in the first six overs, but it again fell against us. It was not a huge total, we wanted to win for the crowds as there is nothing for us in the tournament now. But sadly we lost”,

Commenting on the bowling he said, “It feels bad that after bowling a 19th over maiden, the last one went for 20 runs. But its a part of the game and its sheer bad luck.”

Its important that we win for the crowd but its a sad part that we lost. With only two victories so far RCB are at the bottom of the points table.

Chasing a total of 139 at their home ground, Bangalore were bowled out for 119 and lost the match by 19 runs. This is fourth time Bangalore were bowled this season and Kohli said it was really disheartening.

After the latest batting collapse against Kings XI Punjab, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that he has not seen so many batting collapses for a team. “We let ourselves down with the bat once again. I have not seen so many collapses for a team in one season. You don’t really understand what to do in times like these,” said Kohli, who was visibly saddened after the defeat.

