IPL 2017, RCB vs KXIP: We lost a few games, which cost us, says Martin Guptill ahead of RCB clash

Martin Guptill has played just two matches so far this IPL. (Source: PTI) Martin Guptill has played just two matches so far this IPL. (Source: PTI)

Kings XI Punjab began their IPL season by winning two of the first three games they played. But then things started to go awry for the Glenn Maxwell-led side. They lost four in a row including a hammering by Mumbai Indians. But things have turned around in the recent games with two straight wins – against RCB and RPS. Now, KXIP who are vying for a place in the playoffs would be eager to add more wins under their belt and keep the fight for the fourth spot going. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Martin Guptill, with 73 runs from 2 innings, said poor run is part of the game and a turnaround is needed from KXIP. “We started off very well but unfortunately lost some matches in the middle. That can happen in cricket. We lost a few games, which cost us. We have played a couple of good games recently. We are looking to put up a good performance and get another victory,” he said a day ahead of their contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB, on the other hand, have pride to play for. They are sitting bottom of the table with just two wins, five points, from 11 matches – a terrible showing from last season’s finalist. With two games to play, RCB would want to end with wins and salvage some pride and Guptill understood that makes them dangerous. “They are a dangerous side. If you look through their line-up, the whole way down, they have got match winners everywhere. Yeah, we have to play extremely well tomorrow (Friday) and put our plans in place to negate their tag of being match winners. It is going to be tough game and we have to be on our toes to take them down,” he said.

KXIP have no injury concerns going into the contest and Guptill said they will assess the conditions on the day before deciding the eventual playing XI. This would be important considering Chinnaswamy, despite being a small ground, hasn’t produced a flurry of runs it has over the years. This season, the highest score has been 161 runs by Rising Pune Supergiant. “There have been low-scoring games. We have to take this into account. Once we go out in the middle tomorrow, we will assess what is happening with bat and bowl and hopefully, adapt quickly,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd