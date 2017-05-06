IPL 2017 RCB vs KXIP: I have not seen so many collapses in a season, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was dismissed for six runs against Kings XI Punjab. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli was dismissed for six runs against Kings XI Punjab. (Source: BCCI)

Batting first or chasing, this has been a disastrous season for Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen, who failed once again and their team slipped to ninth defeat out of 12 matches in the 10th season of IPL. After the latest batting collapse against Kings XI Punjab, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that he has not seen so many batting collapses for a team. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“We let ourselves down with the bat once again. I have not seen so many collapses for a team in one season. You don’t really understand what to do in times like these,” said Kohli, who was visiblally saddend after the defeat.

Chasing a total of 139 at their home ground, Bangalore were bowled out for 119 and lost the match by 19 runs. This is fourth time Bangalore were bowled this season and Kohli said it was really disheartening.

“It’s really disheartening. I don’t know what to say in games like these anymore. It’s happening many a times now for our liking. Anything we are trying with the bat is not working,”

Bangalore are at the bottom in the points table with only five points from 12 matches and Kohli said he cannot pinpoint anything for this kind of performance.

“The whole squad is trying to be positive but we are not finding a way to make a big score. Wickets are falling too quickly, I can’t pinpoint anything, we are trying to be as positive as we can. Our preparations have been similar to what we did last year, but what matters is what you do on the field

and this season has been against what we’ve wanted,” Kohli said.

