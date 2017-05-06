Latest News

RCB vs KXIP: Hashim Amla shows true sportsmanship, walks despite no appeal; watch video

Hashim Amla walked off the field like a true sportsperson and once again showed a mark of respect to the bowler and the opposition team

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 6, 2017 2:25 pm
IPL t20 orange cap, orange cap ipl 2017, ipl 10 orange cap, IPL orange cap holders, orange cap in IPL 2017, most runs IPL, IPL most runs, IPL 2017 most runs, most runs in IPL 2017, orange cap ipl, orange cup news, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express Hashim Amla took over the Orange Cap after two consecutive fifties for Kings XI Punjab.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have struggled continuously this season, be it setting a target or chasing one. Up against a relatively easy target of 139 set by KXIP, Royal Challengers managed to score to score mere 119, slipping to their fifth straight loss in completed games. The big guns including the RCB captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle all proved to be ineffective in a must win encounter for Bangalore.

Earlier in the match, Kings XI Punjab did not manage to put up a mammoth total as the top order did not give them a good start. Hashim Amla did not have a good outing with the bat but like always presented another fair play example during his innings when he walked off after edging the ball to Kedar Jadhav. Without an appeal from the bowler or the wicket- keeper initially, Amla walked off the field like a true sportsperson and once again showed a mark of respect to the bowler and the opposition team.

Kings XI Punjab executed on all counts in the second innings – their seamer, Sandeep Sharma produced a magical spell clinching three wickets in his spell followed by the spinners, when Axar Patel picked up quick three wickets to dismantle Bangalore’s middle order. All of which resulted in the lowest total defended at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL, drastically improving Punjab’s chances of making the playoffs with four matches to play.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
TODAY

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

47th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

48th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 8, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad