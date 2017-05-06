RCB vs KXIP: Hashim Amla shows true sportsmanship, walks despite no appeal; watch video

Hashim Amla took over the Orange Cap after two consecutive fifties for Kings XI Punjab. Hashim Amla took over the Orange Cap after two consecutive fifties for Kings XI Punjab.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have struggled continuously this season, be it setting a target or chasing one. Up against a relatively easy target of 139 set by KXIP, Royal Challengers managed to score to score mere 119, slipping to their fifth straight loss in completed games. The big guns including the RCB captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle all proved to be ineffective in a must win encounter for Bangalore.

Earlier in the match, Kings XI Punjab did not manage to put up a mammoth total as the top order did not give them a good start. Hashim Amla did not have a good outing with the bat but like always presented another fair play example during his innings when he walked off after edging the ball to Kedar Jadhav. Without an appeal from the bowler or the wicket- keeper initially, Amla walked off the field like a true sportsperson and once again showed a mark of respect to the bowler and the opposition team.

Kings XI Punjab executed on all counts in the second innings – their seamer, Sandeep Sharma produced a magical spell clinching three wickets in his spell followed by the spinners, when Axar Patel picked up quick three wickets to dismantle Bangalore’s middle order. All of which resulted in the lowest total defended at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL, drastically improving Punjab’s chances of making the playoffs with four matches to play.

