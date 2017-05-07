RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli’s poor run with the bat continues

Virat Kohli has managed to score just 250 runs from 11 matches. (Source: File) Virat Kohli has managed to score just 250 runs from 11 matches. (Source: File)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli’s dismal run with the bat in this season of Indian Premier League continues with yet another instance when the right-handed batsman was dismissed cheaply. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Kohli, who had a stellar season in 2016, has been struggling in this edition of IPL and hasn’t been able to convert the starts he has got into big ones.

It was yet another gloomy performance by the India captain, as string of low scores continued. After losing nine of their 12 matches this season, Kohli-led side were playing for pride against the two-time defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders but had another disappointing start as they lost opener Chris Gayle on first ball of the match.

RCB’s misery continued when skipper Kohli was sent back in the hut for 5 after being trapped in the front of the stumps by Umesh Yadav. The captain was already struggling against KKR’s pace attack as Umesh and Chris Woakes continued to trouble him with the seam. With captain Kohli back in the dugout, RCB were reduced to 34/2 in first five overs.

Coming in from a shoulder injury, Kohli smashed a fifty against Mumbai Indians in Bangalore. However, his knock of 62 runs was not enough for the hosts as they suffered their third defeat of the season. It was his 27th IPL half-century which had five fours and two sixes, where he looked in his comfort zone.

Later he went on to score fifties against Gujarat Lions (64) and Supergiant (55). Apart from these knocks, the 28-year old could only manage to score 64 runs from five innings, which included a duck against KKR.

Kohli was the highest run scorer in the previous season with 973 runs in 16 games. He became the only cricketer to hit four centuries and seven half-centuries in a single season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd