IPL 2017, RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli says ‘sorry’ to RCB fans for dismal IPL season

RCB lost to KKR in Bangalore to face another defeat in the IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI) RCB lost to KKR in Bangalore to face another defeat in the IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced another thumping defeat in this tenth edition of the Indian Premier League when Kolkata Knight Riders beat them by 6 wickets. RCB have just managed to win 2 games out of 13 they have played so far and ended their home games with a defeat at the hands of Gautam Gambhir-led side. Skipper Virat Kohli might have been disappointed with his team’s run but didn’t leave the chance to thank the fans and supporters.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The right-handed batsman took to social media and tweeted, “Thanks to the @RCBTweets fans for all the unconditional love and support this season as well. Sorry we couldn’t play up to our standards.”

Earlier, in the day RCB faced hammering from Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn when the duo put up a record partnership of 105 runs for the first wicket in the powerplay. Kolkata were chasing a target of 159 runs and sent Narine and Lynn to open the innings.

Both the batsmen scored individual fifty but it was the West Indies player who took on the Bangalore bowling attack. The left-handed batsman his fifty in 15 balls while eventually scored a 17-ball 54. Bangalore managed to pick four Knight Riders’ wickets but the effort was never enough as the foundation of win was already laid.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the match comprehensively while handed another disappointing defeat to Virat Kohli’s RCB. RCB will now play their last game against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on next Sunday.

