Sunil Narine’s record fifty, stand with Chris Lynn helps KKR beat RCB, rise to second spot

Sunil Narine scored 54 off 17 and his 105-run stand with Chris Lynn helped KKR beat RCB, move up in points table.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore | Updated: May 7, 2017 8:07 pm
rcb vs kkr, bangalore vs kolkata, sunil narine, narine, chris lynn, lynn, ipl 2017, ipl 2017 score, rcb vs kkr highlights, cricket news, cricket, ipl news, indian express Sunil Narine scored 54 runs off 17 balls for Kolkata. (Source: BCCI)

Before the last IPL season, Sunil Narine has been a mystery for batsmen. No one was able to figure out how to play the off-spinner. But in this IPL season and even internationally, batsmen have played him with ease. Narine, with all his variations, did not have the same impact on the batsman as he had earlier. Narine, however, has a new way of impacting the game – as a batsman.

Opening the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders with Chris Lynn, who made a return from injury, Narine smoked the fastest half-century in Indian Premier League history, off just 15 balls and his record stand with Lynn, of 105 runs in 36 balls, helped their team chase down a 159-run total in 15.1 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The win over Bangalore helped Kolkata move up to the second spot in the points table with 16 points and better net run-rate than Rising Pune Supergiant.

