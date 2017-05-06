IPL 2017 RCB vs KKR Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore face high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders

Virat kohli-led RCB are at the last spot in the points table. (Source: BCCI) Virat kohli-led RCB are at the last spot in the points table. (Source: BCCI)

After a disappointing loss to Kings XI Punjab, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to save some pride when it hosts the mighty Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday. A win for the Royal Challengers will give them some mental strength whereas Kolkata will go for a ‘win in any situation’ mentality. The last encounter between the cannot be forgotten as KKR humiliated Bangalore defeating them by 82 runs.

What’s in the kitty

RCB lost their last match by 20 runs in a low-scoring encounter where the big guns failed to deliver at the crucial moment. On the other hand, KKR will look to regain their winning momentum after losing its last match to the Rising Pune Supergiants.

Virat Kohli’s men have not been impressive in the entire season. In their remaining two matches RCB can spoil the top four combination with an upset. The matter of concern for RCB will be the out of form players — Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. While KKR has an opportunity to regain the top spot if Mumbai Indians lose Saturday’s encounter against Delhi.

Limitations

Bangalore is completely out of touch when it comes to their batting. Gayle, De Villiers and Kohli not firing for Bangalore is a major worry for the side which is also affecting the team-mates mentally. KKR can capitalise on the vulnerable RCB batting order. But their pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile’s form is matter of concern of them who conceeded 41 in the last match against Pune in his three overs. Also out of form Yusuf Pathan is another weakness for the Knight Riders on which Bangalore can capitalise.

Players to watch out for

Kolkata’s strength is in their blistering batting line-up, where all eyes will be on talisman Robin Uthappa and in-form captain, Gautam Gambhir. Where as for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the fans will be expecting a ‘Gayle-show’ or some clean hitting by AB de Villiers. Virat Kohli will obviously be the main man for the RCB despite being out of form from past few matches.

