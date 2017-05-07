RCB vs KKR: In his 100th IPL match, Chris Gayle out for a golden duck

Chris Gayle scored a duck against KKR in Bangalore. (Source: BCCI) Chris Gayle scored a duck against KKR in Bangalore. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Chris Gayle was dismissed for a golden duck in his 100th IPL match. RCB, who are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in their 13th match of the tournament, lost the West Indies batsman on the first ball of the match after fast bowler Umesh Yadav had him caught by Gambhir in Bangalore.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Umesh bowled a good length delivery and Gayle just opened the face of the bat early with soft-hands to give an easy catch to Gautam Gambhir who was standing at short extra-cover.

The left-handed batsman has so far scored a total of 152 runs in 8 matches with a best score of 77 to his name at an average of 19.

RCB haven’t tasted much success in this tournament and have been eliminated from this edition of the cash-rich league. The Virat Kohli-led side has just bagged wins in two matches from the 12 they have played and faced a dismal start in this one against as well. Interestingly, the RCB franchise ended their 2016 IPL edition as runners-up.

Earlier, RCB began their tournament after being affected from injuries. Opener KL Rahul was ruled out of the tournament while Kohli joined the campaign late after sustaining a shoulder injury during India’s third Test match against Australia. South Africa’s mainstay AB de Villiers also suffered an injury while playing a domestic tournament.

RCB will now travel to Delhi to face the Zaheer Khan-led side in their last match of the tournament on next Sunday.

