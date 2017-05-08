IPL 2017, RCB vs KKR: I was told by Chris Lynn to stay still and not move too much, says Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn stitched together 105 runs for the opening wicket for KKR against RCB. (Source: PTI) Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn stitched together 105 runs for the opening wicket for KKR against RCB. (Source: PTI)

It was a rare run feast for Bangalore fans who came to watch sixes and fours at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. At least if the second innings is any going. The second half of the match started with Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine show where both batsmen started off aggressively and smashed sixes all around the ground. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

As a result the Kolkata Knight Riders registered a comfortable win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final home game on Sunday.

KKR opener Lynn missed the first half of the season as he was suffering from a shoulder injury. But when he came out to bat against the RCB, he continued to do what he is famous for – hit big!

He took on the bowlers from the very first over creating pressure form the early stage of the innings making life tough for bowlers, he completed his 50 in just 22 deliveries. Later Lynn too got to experience some class batting by Narine who had just joined the party with him.

Narine smashed the bowlers like a regular batsman does on his day. He has fashioned himself into an opening batsman and he showed that yesterday when he smashed the fastest fifty in IPL history which came in mere 15-balls including sixes boundaries and four sixes.

Narine was also the player of the tournament in 2012 IPL season when he grabbed 24 wickets for the Knight Riders.

Sunil Narine seemed to be very convinced of from his and the team’s performance and said after the match, “I was told by Lynn to stay still and not move too much and give me strike whenever possible, and he told me that if I could go for the big shots it would be even better for the team.”

Narine praised Lynn as he said, “Lynn has full control of his ability and he takes o the pressure from the non-striker.” Although Narine also felt for the bowlers as it was just not their day and said in these situation bowlers can just hope for the best.

