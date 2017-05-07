IPL 2017, RCB vs KKR: Chris Lynn is an unbelievable hitter of the ball, says Travis Head

Chris Lynn scored half century against RCB during KKR’s chase. (Source: BCCI) Chris Lynn scored half century against RCB during KKR’s chase. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced another defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League and are just left with one more game in the competition. RCB’s Travis Head in the post-match conference after the game against Kolkata Knight Riders said that a tough competition is awaited during the play-offs as the teams who are in contention have good batting and bowling line-ups in the squad.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“All the top four teams in contention have good batsmen and bowlers. It is going to be tough, the playoffs and the finals. They are all aggressive sides boasting match-winning players. They are coming out to blast their way. So, whoever steps up their game in the Play-offs and finals will lift the trophy this year,” Head said.

Head, who scored a half century against KKR, hailed Chris Lynn’s ability to strike the ball.

“He is unbelievable hitter of the ball. He had done that in the Big Bash for couple of years. Probably, he is one of the better hitters in IPL competition,” he said. “We got 158 runs on the board and it was on us to take advantage of it, but they put us out of the contest by getting 105 runs in six or seven overs,” he added.

The Australian also expressed his disappointment upon losing the game at their home ground.

“It was disappointing tonight, for we lost the match even after setting 158 runs, a challenging total. Even more disappointing was the team did get any momentum throughout the tournament,” he said.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Piyush Chawla appreciated Lynn’s batting performance and also praised the partnership between Narine and Lynn.

“Well to be honest, I have never seen anybody else hitting as hard as Lynn. I think Lynny and Sunil, the way they batted, they took the game away from RCB in the first six overs itself,” Chawla said.

Talking about Narine-Lynn’s record partnership of 105 runs in first 6 overs, Chawla said the batsmen stitched a partnership with proper cricketing shots.

“The best part about their batting was that were playing only cricketing shots. If you see the whole six overs, they didn’t play any cross-batted shots or anything. They were just playing on the merit of the ball and were looking to clear the infield.”

