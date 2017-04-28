RCB vs GL: You got to come out and play with intent, Virat Kohli after 7-wicket defeat against Gujarat

It was the sixth loss in nine matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: BCCI) It was the sixth loss in nine matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s performance in the ongoing season has been a major concern for them. With their openers Chris Gayle and skipper Virat Kohli not able to find their form, RCB’s middle order hasn’t chipped either way. After suffering their sixth defeat in the tournament, Kohli said that his team needs to play positive cricket to come out of their losing streak.

“It is never easy to lose games. Tonight was not clinical. We need to get better with our performances. You got to come out and play with intent. We tried to do it with the bat. The only way to come out of it is to play positive cricket. We are putting too much pressure on the team. Individuals need to stand up and take responsibility.”

Playing a must-win match, Royal Challengers were comprehensively outclassed by the visitors to revive their play-off hopes. Kohli didn’t give any excuse for their top-order collapse as they were reduced to 23-3 by Andrew Tye early in the innings.

“The ball was coming on decently well. Both the innings under lights the ball behaves the same.”

After the visitors bundled out RCB for just 134 in their 20 overs, Gujarat started their chase with youngster Ishan Kishan and Brendon McCullum, who was playing his 100th IPL match. However, it was Aaron Finch’s power hitting which eased pressure as he blasted a 34-ball 72.

“Credit to Finch he played a fantastic knock. In a small chase it is important if one guys takes the momentum.”

Gujarat skipper Suresh Raina said Tye’s two wickets in two balls was the turning point.

“The wicket did something with the new ball. AJ took back-to-back wickets. That was the turning point. It was a team effort today. Basil and Nathu were also accurate. We did very well in all departments. AJ, Faulkner, and Jadeja bowled really well. Then Finchy batted brilliantly. Finch was smashing everything, I was just looking at ones and twos. Today’s win gives us a lot of confidence,” Raina said.

Raina, who surpassed Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir to become the highest scorer of the tournament, played the second fiddle to Finch, who smashed five fours and six maximums during his innings.

After claiming his maiden IPL hat-trick against Rising Pune Supergiant, Tye once again had a hat-trick chance when he scalped Chris Gayle and Travis Head on two consecutive deliveries.

“The execution of the hat-trick ball was not as good as the last time (laughs). Glad we got the result tonight. My plan to Gayle was to hit a good length and not give anything away. I got it on the right spot. The ball came on nicely, it was a pretty good wicket. It had some pace in it and suited our attack tonight.

Travis was named as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his 3/12 in his four over spell. Gujarat next host Mumbai Indians on April 30.

