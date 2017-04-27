IPL 2017, RCB vs GL: Gujarat register comfortable 7-wicket win over Bangalore

Gujarat Lions bagged easy points on the road against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: PTI) Gujarat Lions bagged easy points on the road against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: PTI)

In a contest of two teams that had failed to make a mark in the first half of the league stages of the IPL, Gujarat Lions emerged victorious in yet another abysmal batting show at the Chennaswamy Stadium. In a stroll in Bangalore, Gujarat picked up a 7 wicket win with 37 balls to spare. The win helped Gujarat to get themselves off the foot of the table to go from eighth to sixth in the table as Challengers dropped to seventh. Delhi, meanwhile, stay bottom having played three games lesser than the others. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Coming into the contest on the back of a low of 49 runs against KKR and then a washout, Bangalore weren’t oozing in confidence and it didn’t get any better on Thursday night. Once again the famed top order failed miserably with the team left in complete disarray at 22/3 and then 60/5. In the end, their eventual total of 134 runs could have been far poorer had it not been for key knocks of 31 and 32 by Kedar Jadhav and Pawan Negi. Both of them played the cameo role with wickets falling by the wayside and none of the batsmen doing enough to prolong the effort. With their score of 134 runs, RCB were bowled out for the first time in two consecutive matches.

Having won the toss, Suresh Raina put RCB in to bat first and after a cautious start, the hosts were in trouble mode with Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and Travis Head going back in the space of four deliveries. Where Kohli played a rather poor shot in finding the short fine leg off Basil Thampi, Gayle and Head suffered near similar dismissals off Andrew Tye to get outside edges which fell to the keeper (Dinesh Karthik) and first slip (Raina). In the end, Tye proved to have another good day with the ball to concede just 12 runs from his four overs with three wickets – later picking up the wicket of Mandeep Singh.

In the middle of the inning, Jadhav and AB de Villiers steadied the inning somewhat before the former tried to play a late cut to Ravindra Jadeja which is a poor decision – as he found out with the leg stump being dislodged. Later, Negi played a rapidfire knock of 32 from 19 balls with three fours and two sixes – the sixes coming to debutant Ankit Soni who also bagged his wicket in the same over.

Chasing 135 for win, Samuel Badree gave RCB a little bit of hope of it being a competitive total with wickets of Ishan Kishan and Brendon McCullum, playing his 100th IPL game, but Aaron Finch in his explosive mood and a steady knock by Raina shifted the balance once again in Gujarat’s favour. While Finch fell short of taking Gujarat over the winning line, he played a pivotal role in ensuring a comfortable chase and easy 2 points.

