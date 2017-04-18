GL vs RCB: Brendon McCullum takes a stunner near the ropes but the hat saves Chris Gayle, watch video

Latest News
Brendon McCullum's catch to get Chris Gayle was nothing short of brilliant but luck wasn't on his side.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 18, 2017 9:46 pm
ipl 2017, brendon mccullum catch, chris gayle, rcb, royal challengers bangalore, gayle, ipl 10, gayle rcb, brendon mccullum catch, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Chris Gayle went on to smash 77 off 38 balls. (Source: IPL)

Chris Gayle’s season thus far in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League has been a series of struggles. Known to be a man with the capability to decide games on his own, Chris Gayle has been unable get going this season.

But that didn’t seem to be the case in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Gujarat Lions. Gayle started off on a jittery note but he started freeing his arms after crossing the 10,000 T20 runs mark. Gayle was only two runs short of the milestone when the match started. Soon enough, it started to look like a Gayle-storm might just wash away the Gujarat Lion. But Brendon McCullum had seemingly put a halt to that flow of runs. Gayle went for the big one and the former New Zealand skipper seemed to have completed a sensational catch at the ropes.

But as it turned out, while the catch was brilliant, it seems luck simply wasn’t on the side of the Lions. As it turned out, McCullum’s hat had touched the boundary line as he went to ground and thus, the ball had technically cleared the ropes. Gayle had almost made it to the dug out and was standing at the boundary line before the screen flashed “NOT OUT,” causing the home crowd to go up in delirious celebrations. Gayle also showed that he is a sport as he shook hands with McCullum while making his way back into the middle.

Here are a few reactions to the extraordinary incident: 

Gayle since went on to make 77 off 38 balls before being dismissed by Basil Thampi.

