RCB vs DD: Bangalore end season with a win, beat Delhi by 10 runs, who said what on Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally managed a win in off the last match of their season. Playing Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, RCB won by 10 runs. Harshal Patel and Pawan Negi starred with the ball for RCB, taking three wickets apiece and Virat Kohli smashed a half century to be the highest scorer for them.

The match was the last of the league stages and was a dead rubber with both teams being well out of contention for the playoffs. While Delhi’s campaign got off to a favourable start and tapered off towards the end of the league stages, it has been a horrendous journey for Bangalore in IPL 2017. This is only the third win of the season for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

This was the last match of the league stages. Mumbai Indians now host Rising Pune Supergiant in the playoff on Tuesday.

