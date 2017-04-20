IPL 2017: RCB sign Harpreet Singh Bhatia to replace injured Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan injured himself before the start of IPL. (Source: IPL) Sarfaraz Khan injured himself before the start of IPL. (Source: IPL)

Madhya Pradesh batsman, Harpreet Singh Bhatia has been signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Sarfaraz Khan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

A left-handed batsman, Harpreet has represented India under-19s in the past. He had a consistent run in the domestic limited-overs competitions for Madhya Pradesh and finished as the leading run-scorer of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Inter-Zonal tournament for Central Zone in 2016-17. He has played for two IPL franchises in past editions including Pune Warriors India.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

Harpreet went unsold in February’s IPL auction. In a bizarre case of mistaken identity during the auction resulted in his going unsold. Mistaken for Harmeet Singh, who was arrested for driving a car into the Andheri railway station, the in-form Harpreet was snubbed.

(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next encounter is against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 23 at Kolkata.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd