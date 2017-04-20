IPL 2017: RCB sign Harpreet Singh Bhatia to replace injured Sarfaraz Khan

Madhya Pradesh batsman, Harpreet Singh Bhatia has been signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Sarfaraz Khan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.
A left-handed batsman, Harpreet has represented India under-19s in the past. He had a consistent run in the domestic limited-overs competitions for Madhya Pradesh and finished as the leading run-scorer of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Inter-Zonal tournament for Central Zone in 2016-17. He has played for two IPL franchises in past editions including Pune Warriors India.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|D
|P
|NRR
|KKR
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|+1.013
|MI
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|+0.302
|SH
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|+0.549
|DD
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.635
|KXIP
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.302
|KXIP
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.942
|GL
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-1.084
|RCB
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-1.095
Harpreet went unsold in February’s IPL auction. In a bizarre case of mistaken identity during the auction resulted in his going unsold. Mistaken for Harmeet Singh, who was arrested for driving a car into the Andheri railway station, the in-form Harpreet was snubbed.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next encounter is against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 23 at Kolkata.
