IPL 2017: RCB sign Harpreet Singh Bhatia to replace injured Sarfaraz Khan

Harpreet Singh went unsold in February's IPL auction after a bizarre case of mistaken identity resulted in his going unsold.

April 20, 2017
Madhya Pradesh batsman, Harpreet Singh Bhatia has been signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Sarfaraz Khan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

A left-handed batsman, Harpreet has represented India under-19s in the past. He had a consistent run in the domestic limited-overs competitions for Madhya Pradesh and finished as the leading run-scorer of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Inter-Zonal tournament for Central Zone in 2016-17. He has played for two IPL franchises in past editions including Pune Warriors India.

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

Harpreet went unsold in February’s IPL auction. In a bizarre case of mistaken identity during the auction resulted in his going unsold. Mistaken for Harmeet Singh, who was arrested for driving a car into the Andheri railway station, the in-form Harpreet was snubbed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next encounter is against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 23 at Kolkata.

