IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore is a very dangerous side so we have to get our right combination, says Tom Moody

Sunrisers Hyderabad Head Coach Tom Moody has said that the stunning collapse that Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered was a one-off thing and it will not be repeated by the hosts.

Speaking to PTI Moody said, “There is no doubt that they boast some of the game’s most destructive players. We all know and we have seen what they are capable of doing. You will be a fool to think that you can turn up tomorrow night and you are going to replay what happened in Kolkata. We are not paying attention to what happened there,” Moody said on the eve of match against RCB.

Moody also stated that his team is focused on their game and their combination, rather than focusing on their opponents results. “Firstly, we have to get the right combination tomorrow and we have to be on cue with every part of the game, for we know RCB is a very dangerous side,” he said.

Asked what could be good first innings score on this ground, Moody said the pitch is certainly not similar to last year and the team is preparing accordingly following the failure of any team to post 200 runs here.

Reacting to Muttiah Muralitharan’s comment that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the best fast bowler in the history of IPL, Moody said, “Murali has seen lot of cricket, so he is a pretty good judge I would have thought.There is no question that Bhuvi is having a very good year. He has been outstanding over the period of time. His greatest strength is his ability to strike in the initial stage of the game and towards end.”

Asked what was the reason behind picking Siddarth Kaul over Moises Henrques for the last over, Moody said, “Henrquies does not bowl at the end. This role is not cut out for him.”

First Published on: April 24, 2017 8:57 pm

