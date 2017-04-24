IPL 2017: RCB are still a very strong team, says SRH’s Ben Cutting

Ben Cutting said Hyderabad does not have any specific strategy in place for Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. (Source: IPL) Ben Cutting said Hyderabad does not have any specific strategy in place for Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. (Source: IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore remain formidable despite their inexplicable batting collapse in their previous IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Ben Cutting said on Monday.

“49 all out – it happens time to time, RCB is still a very strong team,” he told reporters at an interaction here referring to RCB’s horror night against Kolkata Knight Riders in an away game.

Chasing a paltry 132 to win, Virat Kohli’s RCB collapsed to 49, the lowest total in the history of IPL. The result was an embarrassing 82-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Cutting said Hyderabad does not have any specific strategy in place for Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle and his side would stick to the gameplan of restricting RCB in the first six overs.

“We do not have a strategy against ABD, Kohli and Gayle. We will stick to our gameplan which is working for us – that is restricting opponents in the first six overs,” he said.

Cutting said Hyderabad is not out of contention because four wins in seven games is a good enough campaign so far.

“We are not too far off the map, four wins in seven games is quite good. We are halfway through and seven more games left. If things improve, we will be in comfortable position,” he said.

