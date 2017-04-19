Latest News

IPL 2017: Ravindra Jadeja’s new look leaves Virat Kohli in peals of laughter

In a picture circulating on the internet Virat Kohli can be seen jovially laughing at Ravindra Jadeja along with Praveen Kumar.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 19, 2017 5:35 pm
Ravindra Jadeja’s new avatar left Virat Kohli in laughter. (Source: Twitter)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, has managed to spring a surprise in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by sporting a new look. His new look even took twitter by storm after he shared a video.

In a tweet Jadeja wrote,”Change the game on the field. Change the look in the dressing room. #BreakTheBeard #rajputboy #newlook #timeforchange #vivoipl #glvsrcb”.

However, Jadeja’s new avatar took even RCB skipper Virat Kohli by surprise and a picture circulated on the internet Virat Kohli can be seen jovially laughing at Jadeja along with Praveen Kumar.

Kohli and Jadeja’s bonhomie has been consistently seen on Twitter. Earlier, en-route to the trip to Dharmashala for the fourth Test and it was Kohli who had shared a picture and called Jadeja as the ‘bowling machine’.

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Lions by 21 runs in Rajkot. RCB posted 213/2 after electing to bat first. While, Gujarat Lions in reply could muster only 192/7. Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli were the star performers for RCB with the bat. For Gujarat, Brendon McCullum hit 71 but it wasn’t enough to take his team to victory.

