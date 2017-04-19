IPL 2017: Ravindra Jadeja’s new look leaves Virat Kohli in peals of laughter

Ravindra Jadeja’s new avatar left Virat Kohli in laughter. (Source: Twitter) Ravindra Jadeja’s new avatar left Virat Kohli in laughter. (Source: Twitter)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, has managed to spring a surprise in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by sporting a new look. His new look even took twitter by storm after he shared a video.

In a tweet Jadeja wrote,”Change the game on the field. Change the look in the dressing room. #BreakTheBeard #rajputboy #newlook #timeforchange #vivoipl #glvsrcb”.

However, Jadeja’s new avatar took even RCB skipper Virat Kohli by surprise and a picture circulated on the internet Virat Kohli can be seen jovially laughing at Jadeja along with Praveen Kumar.

Kohli and Jadeja’s bonhomie has been consistently seen on Twitter. Earlier, en-route to the trip to Dharmashala for the fourth Test and it was Kohli who had shared a picture and called Jadeja as the ‘bowling machine’.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Lions by 21 runs in Rajkot. RCB posted 213/2 after electing to bat first. While, Gujarat Lions in reply could muster only 192/7. Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli were the star performers for RCB with the bat. For Gujarat, Brendon McCullum hit 71 but it wasn’t enough to take his team to victory.

