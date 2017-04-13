IPL 2017: Ravindra Jadeja’s absence affected in a big way in terms of balance of Gujarat Lions, says Heath Streak

Ravindra Jadeja has joined the team and is likely to play against Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: BCCI) Ravindra Jadeja has joined the team and is likely to play against Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: BCCI)

Gujarat Lions bowling coach Heath Streak conceded that his side’s bowlers have not clicked in their first two games of the Indian Premier League and so it was a matter of concern for them.

“Definitely, we haven’t bowl well in the first two games compared to last season. We have same bowlers who had played for us last year and done well but this time our bowlers have not clicked so far,” Streak told reporters ahead of his side’s match against Rising Pune Supergiant here tomorrow.

Streak, a former Zimbabwe bowler, also said that missing two key all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo has disturbed the balance of his side.

“Without Jadeja, without Bravo, the two key players for us, the two experience players’ absence has disturbed the balance of our side in last two matches.

“Now Jadeja has come back into the team and possibly Bravo would come back in a week or so, but definitely we are looking forward to do well in bowling,” Streak said.

“I think Jadeja’s absence affected in a big way in terms of balance of our team, but now he has come into the team and we can look forward to other bowling options. Jadeja is very handy with the bat in the lower order and his presence will give us to go with an extra bowler,” said Streak.

“He (Jadeja) is a flamboyant and his presence will make a difference. He is a good batsman and batting really well, so his inclusion will give us a choice to go with other options.”

Streak praised the overseas players like Jason Roy, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Dwayne Smith and said, “All four overseas batsmen have done well for us and it’s not an easy decision to exclude anyone of the four for the inclusion of overseas bowlers.

“It’s very tough call but many internationals players have not got a chance in the playing eleven and have to sit out in the various teams,” he said.

