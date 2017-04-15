IPL 2017: Ravindra Jadeja’s return in Gujarat Lions squad creates balance, says Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye picked up hattrick against RPS. (Source: BCCI) Andrew Tye picked up hattrick against RPS. (Source: BCCI)

Gujarat Lions bowler etched his name in the record books after the fast bowler scalped a hattrick on his IPL debut in the last over of the Rising Pune Supergiant innings in Rajkot. Tye removed Ankit Sharma after Brendon McCullum took a stunning catch at long-off while sent Manoj Tiwary who was caught deep square leg by Ishan Kishan.

Tye then cleaned up Shardul Thakur with a knuckle ball to achieve the feat. This was the second hattrick of the day as RCB’s Samuel Badree too bagged one against Mumbai Indians in the first game of the day. The Australian also picked up a five-wicket haul during the course.

While talking to IPL website, the Western Australian bowler came up with some facts and how much he waited to get on to the field in the cash-rich league.

“I think it was 34 matches now, I have waited to get my first game in the IPL. The way it came out today, I got a few wickets, it could have been better.”

Praveen Kumar was clinical in removing Ajinkya Rahane in the very first over for a duck and it certainly provided Gujarat with the momentum.

“We went out there with certain attitude that we have to be energetic, we needed things to be done today because they hadn’t work for us in last couple of times. The way we started with Praveen Kumar in the first over and the catch Suresh took, energy float from there and that was a world class performance from whole team.”

Tye’s first wicket came in the 6th over when he dismissed Tripathi for 33 who was looking good in the middle. The first wicket settled the fast bowler and helped him to produce a good spell.

“It was good. Coach Hodgy (Brad Hodge) told me this morning, get ready to play. The wicket in first over really settled me down. I just got a chance and I took it and came out and performed tonight. ”

Hailing the Indian Premier League and playing in India, Tye emphasised on how the conditions help players develop their game here.

“No, not really because even if you playing over here it’s a great place in the world to actually develop your game and learn from best players in the world. My cricket here over last two years has really come on playing below lots of international players and the Indian players we have got and it only brings a sort of development in your game.”

The former CSK player appreciated the efforts from McCullum and Ishan who took great catches in the deep during the course of his hattrick.

“Actually I knew it a hattrick and I have got one in the Big Bash earlier this year. It was good and I was happy that I was able to execute balls one and two and the third one just came out of the stumps. you know sometimes you try too hard and it does’t go right. How rare this happens that you have two hat-tricks in one day.”

“Brendon McCullum was out there at the long-off and it was in the air for a long time and swirling around a bit and Ishan at deep square leg he judged it beautifully, great awareness by him. We can’t do our jobs without our fielders.” “You always go through and think what ball I’m gonna bowl here. I decided that I will bowl my slower ball and i’m just happy that the batsman missed it. These things don’t come around often. So, I will definitely take it and definitely cherish it for a long time.”

“It took a while probably 5-6 years to go into the stage where I’m right now. It just takes a lot of things. A lot of practices and everything eventually comes together if you practicing it in a right way with the right intend so I was very happy the way it has come along and become one of the most powerful weapons in T20 cricket.”

Talking about Ravindra Jadeja, Andrew focused on how the comeback of Indian all-rounder has created a balance in the side.

“With Jadeja coming back in the team, it creates a much better balance within the team. The fact that we got our first win on the board and it was a good display against a very good team. Hopefully, we can keep going because the day after tomorrow we travel to Mumbai and will play a day game on Sunday so it will be a very tough ask but that’s what this tournament is all about. The best tournament in the world to challenge yourself.”

