IPL 2017: Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best Indian players we have, says Gujarat Lions assistant coach

Ravindra Jadeja is one player who can contribute in all the three departments of the game batting, bowling and fielding. (Source: BCCI) Ravindra Jadeja is one player who can contribute in all the three departments of the game batting, bowling and fielding. (Source: BCCI)

Indian all rounder Ravindra Jadeja recent run of form after returning from an injury lay-off has raised concerns for the Gujarat Lions think tank. However, assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak has backed Jadeja’s abilities to come good and deliver a god performance.

“Jadeja is one player who can contribute in all the three departments of the game — batting, bowling and fielding. He had an average last game but that can happen to any player in this format,” Kotak said in an interview to PTI.

“Someone like Gayle, if he’s in full flow, he can hit any bowler. He could not play first two games as he was rested. That was a big loss for us. Him, (Suresh) Raina and Dinesh Karthik are one of the best domestic players we have. We will try to win a few games in a row then only we will have chances to qualify. Hope we start from tomorrow.” he added.

Gujarat Lions have managed only one win from five matches but Kotak believes that the Lions will continue to keep fighting.

“It happens in T20. We had two-three close matches and did not get starts like last year. But last year we won six matches in the initial phase but we still needed to win our last game to qualify for the play-offs,” he said and added, “We have to keep fighting. Sometimes you need little luck. It’s never easy to come back. That’s when you show your character.”

