IPL 2017: Rashid Khan put a ball in a bit of water and practiced for Mumbai match, says David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner praised Afghanistan’s teenage spin sensation Rashid Khan for delivering another impressive IPL performance at a venue known for sporting thick dew at night.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is known for heavy dew, which makes the bowlers’ life even more difficult, and with Sunrisers Hyderabad defending a modest total of 158, Rashid conceded just 19 runs from his four overs and took the key wickets of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

“It’s always a tough ground to defend, we knew there was going to be a bit of dew,” Warner told IPLT20.com.

“It’s tough circumstances (bowling) out here with the dew. That was something always in the back of my mind, whether (Rashid) was going to be able to handle that.”

The 18-year-old reaped the reward for practising with a wet ball ahead of the match.

“At training, credit to him, he put a ball in a bit of water and practiced on that. To come out here and bowl the way he did… what a fantastic bowler.”

Last night’s showing continued what’s been an impressive beginning to Rashid’s IPL career.

