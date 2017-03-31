R Ashwin ruled out for IPL; Murali Vijay expected to sit out too

R Ashwin is likely to be out of action for six to eight weeks. (Source: Reuters) R Ashwin is likely to be out of action for six to eight weeks. (Source: Reuters)

After the lengthy home season of Test cricket, it seems like the rigorous of five-day cricket has finally taken its toll on the Indian players. After Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the latest to join the bandwagon of injured cricketers are R Ashwin and Murali Vijay.

Ashwin reportedly set to miss IPL 2017 because of a sports hernia. He is likely to be out of action for six to eight weeks. It may be recalled here that during the period of 13 Test matches, Ashwin bowled a record 738.2 overs which is the most ever by a bowler in a Test season

On the other hand, Indian opener Murali Vijay is also reportedly going to take time off to heal his shoulder, which forced him to sit out of the Bangalore Test against Australia.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were also ruled out for at least part of the IPL 2017, as both of whom are suffering from shoulder injuries. The Indian captain sustained the injury while fielding during the Ranchi Test, deeming him unfit for the decider at Dharamsala.

Indian opener and Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman KL Rahul will also reportedly miss IPL 2017 with a shoulder injury. Rahul was injured during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and as per reports he will soon be travelling to London to undergo surgery. Rahul had earlier given hints about his injury and how the injury was stopping him from playing extravagant strokes.

After skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is the second Indian batsman from RCB who has got injured. In Kohli’s absence AB de Villiers will lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side

