IPL 2017: R Ashwin gives a perfect reply after being asked about opening the batting in IPL

R Ashwin who became a part of Rising Pune Supergiant last season is ruled out of the IPL 2017 after suffering Sports Hernia.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 1, 2017 3:27 pm
IPL 2017, IPL 2017 news, IPL 2017 updates, R Ashwin, R Ashwin bowling, R Ashwin RPS, R Ashwin injury, R Ashwin rehab, Rising Pune Supergiant, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express R Ashwin is recovering from sports hernia and is ruled out of the IPL. (Source: Express Photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ experiment to make West Indies spinner Sunil Narine open the innings for them has been pretty successful as he has compiled good partnerships with captain Gautam Gambhir at the start. While KKR’s experiment brought something fruitful for them, it raised questions for other other teams to employ ‘uncharacteristic’ opening pairings too. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Recently, a fan took to Twitter and went on to ask India spinner R Ashwin about the idea of him opening the innings for his franchise in the next edition of  IPL.

He wrote, “@ashwinravi99 would you even like to open d batting like Narine in the next IPL season?#askash”.

 

A cricketer would never spare you from his wit and Ashwin too came up with something hilarious as well as appropriate. The off-spinner replied, “@hemish444 My liking is one, the captain of the team should also like it😍”.

 

Presently, Ashwin who became a part of Rising Pune Supergiant in the last season is ruled out of the IPL after nursing Sports Hernia prior to the start of the cash-rich league. But the Indian mainstay has been giving regular updates about his rehab and it seems that he would return to action pretty soon.

RPS, who had a dismal show in the last edition, have been performing decently this season and are presently placed at number four in the points table.

