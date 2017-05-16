IPL 2017 Qualifier, SRH vs KKR Preview: Focus on spin as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders will square-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Kolkata Knight Riders will square-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

In the second eliminator of this season’s IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders will square-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The momentum will surely be with SRH as they pulled up their socks towards the end of the tournament while KKR lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season. Both sides have their bowling unit well settled and the spin looks extremely strong. For SRH, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will hold key. While for KKR, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine will hold key.

What’s in the kitty?

The last time these two sides met SRH won the match, courtesy of a brilliant century by David Warner. David Warner is also the orange cap holder which will make KKR wary. The clash which is going to take place in Hyderabad would be a treat for the spectators as both the sides consist of batsmen who can go after the bowlers at any given stage.

Limitations

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers need to step in to give support to the batting line up. The Hyderabad batsmen have scored runs but the bowlers too have given away runs at a high economy rate. Loose bowling from Sunrisers bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bipul Sharma will be a worry for the team.

For KKR the new ball bowlers need to keep the run rate in check as they have failed to do so in quite a few matches. Being an eliminator, the bowlers cannot afford any slip-ups.

Players to watch out for

David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Rashid Khan are the players for Sunrisers Hyderabad who would be kept under close observation while for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa’s batting partnership is going to be worth watching. The two have come up to smash the opponent bowling line up hard and have been scoring heaps of runs on the course. Incidentally, Uthappa also scored a half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the competition.

