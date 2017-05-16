IPL 2017 Qualifier, MI vs RPS: We concentrated on little things which helped us in the IPL, says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians will face a tough competition from Rising Pune Supergiant in their first playoff match. (Source: BCCI) Mumbai Indians will face a tough competition from Rising Pune Supergiant in their first playoff match. (Source: BCCI)

Ahead of the first qualifier match against Rising Pune Supergiant, a confident Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma praised his side for their successful campaign this season and looked satisfied going into their first playoff match. In his latest episode of Captains Corner, he described Mumbai Indians journey in brief, “We have played a good brand of cricket throughout the tournament and it has worked for us. During the entire season it was important for us to focus on little things and we started our campaign pretty well, focusing on the tactics, game plans and executed them according to the plans.” (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Mumbai Indians won ten out of their 14 league matches and the consistency he believes has been remarkable. The reason behind this successful run he feels is a mixture of multiple things. “(This is because of the little things) We concentrated on. We have played aggressively where it was needed and we took some calculated risks at given points. So yes it was a mixture of everything”.

Looking forward to Rising Pune Supergiant’s challenge, says Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians will face a tough competition from Rising Pune Supergiant as they are strong in every department and if there are no strategies or a specific gameplan, it can cost Mumbai heavily. Rohit is concerned about playing on different surfaces and said, “We will make some changes in terms of strategies and planning because we play on different surfaces all the time. Otherwise I don’t think we need our skill levels and game plans to change a lot,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd