IPL 2017: PV Sindhu cheers for Sunrisers Hyderabad, see pic

PV Sindhu was spotted cheering for her home-team Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter) PV Sindhu was spotted cheering for her home-team Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was spotted cheering for her home-team Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sindhu was spotted wearing the orange jersey and sitting in the stands of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

PV Sindhu recently had a tough outing at the Singapore Open where she lost her match against Carolina Marin. Sindhu had won both her previous fixtures against Carolina Marin but the latter came roaring back to form at Singapore. Sindhu lost the quarterfinal of the Singapore Open Superseries 11-21, 15-21 to Carolina Marin. In her match against Marin Sindhu never looked in good form that she showed at the Indian Open. As she now enjoys a break, fans will hope she comes back to form soon.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

PV Sindhu, had also dropped down in rankings to world No 5 after her first round exit at the Malaysia Open.

While her rankings may have taken a dip, Sindhu stands at second on the leader-board of Indian sports-earners for each day of endorsements. She is only behind Virat Kohli and earns more than MS Dhoni.

