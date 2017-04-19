Latest News

IPL 2017: PV Sindhu cheers for Sunrisers Hyderabad, see pic

PV Sindhu was spotted wearing the orange jersey and sitting in the stands of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 19, 2017 9:24 pm
PV Sindhu was spotted cheering for her home-team Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was spotted cheering for her home-team Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sindhu was spotted wearing the orange jersey and sitting in the stands of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

PV Sindhu recently had a tough outing at the Singapore Open where she lost her match against Carolina Marin. Sindhu had won both her previous fixtures against Carolina Marin but the latter came roaring back to form at Singapore. Sindhu lost the quarterfinal of the Singapore Open Superseries 11-21, 15-21 to Carolina Marin. In her match against Marin Sindhu never looked in good form that she showed at the Indian Open. As she now enjoys a break, fans will hope she comes back to form soon.

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

PV Sindhu, had also dropped down in rankings to world No 5 after her first round exit at the Malaysia Open.

While her rankings may have taken a dip, Sindhu stands at second on the leader-board of Indian sports-earners for each day of endorsements. She is only behind  Virat Kohli and earns more than MS Dhoni.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai