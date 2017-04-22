IPL 2017 Purple Cap/Most Wickets: List of top wicket-takers in IPL 10

Latest News

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 22, 2017 9:44 pm
The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League kicked off on April 5 and since then, we have got to see some unexpected results popping out of the matches. While that is nothing new-IPL is a stage where most predictions tend to fall to pieces-what has been a feature of this season has been the way the bowlers have hogged the limelight. Two players-Andrew Tye and Samuel Badree-have managed to take hat-tricks and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made a habit turning matches in favour of SRH with his masterful death over bowling.

Purple Cap/Most Wickets

Players Matches Overs Wickets Best
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 7 28 16 5/19
Chris Morris (DD) 6 20 12  4/26
Rashid Khan (SRH) 7 28 10  3/19
Imran Tahir (RPS) 6  23 9  3/28
Mitchell McClenaghan 7 24 9  2/20
Pat Cummins (DD) 6 21.1 8 2/23
Andrew Tye (GL) 3 12 7 5/17
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 6 19.3 7 3/31

