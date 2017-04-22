IPL 2017 Purple Cap/Most Wickets: List of top wicket-takers in IPL 10

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 22, 2017 9:44 pm
The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League kicked off on April 5 and since then, we have got to see some unexpected results popping out of the matches. While that is nothing new-IPL is a stage where most predictions tend to fall to pieces-what has been a feature of this season has been the way the bowlers have hogged the limelight. Two players-Andrew Tye and Samuel Badree-have managed to take hat-tricks and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made a habit turning matches in favour of SRH with his masterful death over bowling.
Purple Cap/Most Wickets
|Players
|Matches
|Overs
|Wickets
|Best
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|7
|28
|16
|5/19
|Chris Morris (DD)
|6
|20
|12
|4/26
|Rashid Khan (SRH)
|7
|28
|10
|3/19
|Imran Tahir (RPS)
|6
|23
|9
|3/28
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|7
|24
|9
|2/20
|Pat Cummins (DD)
|6
|21.1
|8
|2/23
|Andrew Tye (GL)
|3
|12
|7
|5/17
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)
|6
|19.3
|7
|3/31
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd