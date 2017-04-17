IPL 2017 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad seek to regain stability against Kings XI Punjab

SRH lock horns with KXIP at home. SRH lock horns with KXIP at home.

We are on the verge of completing two weeks in the Indian Premier League season and fans couldn’t have asked for more excitement from the cash-rich league. The hustle to stay at the helm between the teams has been entertaining and a lot more is expected to come.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad who began the campaign with a riveting win are now placed at number four position. In the second game on Monday, the David Warner-led side will be taking on Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad. Punjab on the other hand are just behind Sunrisers at number five for now. With two wins and two losses each under their belt, both the teams would be looking for improved performances.

Both Kings XI Punjab as well Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming into this match with two losses on the trot in their last respective games and would be looking to gain some momentum back.

What’s in the kitty

Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing at home and they are pretty strong force while playing on the home turf.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan are on song while Yuvraj Singh’s cameo in the last game went in vain but it showed the kind of middle-order batting line up that Sunrisers posses.

For Punjab, Axar Patel produced an all-round performance in the last game against Delhi Daredevils. Moreover, his batting down the order produced a show that forced the Delhi bowlers work hard for their win.

Limitations

Sunrisers Hyderabad have certainly lost the plot after beginning the campaign on a high. Warner’s slow scoring rate and Henriques’ failure in the previous game created a bit more pressure on the other batsmen. Another cause of conern is Ben Cutting and Henriques’ dismal show with the ball.

Kings XI Punjab didn’t get a good start from the openers in the last game. Moreover, they have been dependent on the overseas talent as far as the batting is concerned. Hashim Amla, David Miller and Glenn Maxwell have the ability to strike the ball hard but a failure from them becomes a reason of Punjab’s loss.

Players to watch out for

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has silently increase his wickets tally and the kind of bowling display he gave in the last game surely makes him as a player to watch out for. Apart from Bhuvneshwar, Rashid Khan would be expected to continue his exploits with the ball.

Punjab line up consists of a number of talented players who can be brutal on their day. A lot will also be expected from the duo of David Miller and Glenn Maxwell. Hence, these two will also be the ones to watch out for.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd