IPL 2017 Preview: SRH look to consolidate their position in the top four against DD

Sunrisers Hyderabad have regained their winning momentum after a brilliant win against Delhi Daredevils . (Source: PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad have regained their winning momentum after a brilliant win against Delhi Daredevils . (Source: PTI)

After suffering a humiliating defeat to KXIP, Delhi Daredevils have their task cut out when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th match of the IPL. DD are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins from 8 matches. However, the team’s batting line-up will be boosted with Marlon Samuels, who was signed up as a replacement for Quinton de Kock. Another factor is Zaheer Khan’s absence which will add pressure to Karun Nair.

Sunrisers Hyderabad meanwhile, are on a high after a terrific performance against KKR. Skipper David Warner scored a brilliant innings and has led his side to the brink of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Whats in the kitty

With having already won 6 of their 9 matches SRH are in fine form. However, both teams have strong bowling lineups to get them over the line. For Delhi there are the likes of seamers Pat Cummins, Chris Morris and spinners Amit Mishra and Shahbaz Nadeem. On the other hand, SRH have a variety of options with the seam attack in Ashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the spin excellence of Rashid Khan.

Limitations

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers need to step in to give support to the batting line up. The Hyderabad batsmen have scored runs but the bowlers too have given away runs at high economy rate. The batsmen of DD also need to step up equally. Their bowlers have still not managed to make a substantial impression but the batsmen have let the side down with unending poor run. Meanwhile, Delhi Daredevils will be without the services of Zaheer Khan and this shows how bad the situation is for them.

Players to watch out for

In terms of team personnel, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh will be the ones to watch out for from Hyderabad. On the other hand Corey Anderson and the incoming Marlon Samuels will be the ones to look out for home side Delhi.

