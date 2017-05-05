IPL 2017 Preview: RCB look to dent KXIP’s hopes of qualifying for top four

RCB will look to take revenge of their last defeat against Kings XI Punjab. RCB will look to take revenge of their last defeat against Kings XI Punjab.

With only one team (Mumbai Indians) qualifying for the play-offs and two teams already being eliminated, the race to finish in top four continues to gather pace. Virat Kohli-led RCB, who became the first team to be eliminated, take on KXIP in matchd 43 of the IPL. RCB will be playing for pride and will also look to dent Kings XI Punjab’s hopes of making it into the knockout stage. Last time these two teams met in Indore, it was Punjab who emerged victorious by 8-wickets.

What’s in the kitty

With five games in hand, Punjab find themselves in a must-win situation. Both the teams come into the game with contrasting results in their last games. Hosts RCB suffered a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians while KXIP registered their biggest win by defeating Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets.

A win tonight for the visitors will help them tighten their grip at fifth place while for the Royals, they will play for pride.

Limitations

As mentioned earlier, both the sides need to focus on their bowling performances. Their bowlers have been leaking runs during the death overs.

For RCB, their key batsmen like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Shane Watson are not in form and this has been a major concern for them throughout the tournament. The bowling too has been an area of concerns.

For KXIP their problem is that despite having players like Ishant Sharma, Axar patel, Sandeep Sharma, no bowler has managed to take the lead role and bag wickets consistently.

Players to watch out for

As the cash-rich league enters its business end, the crowd would want Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers to entertain them with some power hitting. While for Punjab, they would want an all-round performance. Hashim Amla has been in phenomenal form and if Maxwell could convert the starts he has been getting, it will be a big boost for Punjab.

