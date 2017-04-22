IPL 2017 Preview: Rising Pune Supergiant seek to stretch winning momentum against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rising Pune Supergiant take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune. Rising Pune Supergiant take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune.

Rising Pune Supergiant host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the day in Pune where both sides are coming into this game with a win in their previous respective matches. Pune who grabbed a convincing 27-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium are placed at the bottom of the table while Sunrisers Hyderabad are at number three.

A win in this game for Rising Pune will help them fetch some points and help them move up in the points table while Sunrisers Hyderabad with a win would certainly be one of the top two teams.

What’s in the kitty

Rahul Tripathi has scored good number of runs for Pune in the last couple of matches while Manoj Tiwary’s form with the bat is nothing less than phenomenal so far in the competition. Infact, it was his batting that made the difference for Pune in the previous game where the right-hander chipped in with 11-ball 27 to anchor his team to 161/8 in 20 overs after being left tottering at 130/7. The Steve Smith-led side eventually won the match by 27 runs. Ben Stokes is another player who can be expected to produce some fruitful performances for the hosts. He bowled a superb spell in the last clash and bagged 3 wickets at an economy of 4.50. Moreover, Steve Smith is off on a break which means that Ajinkya Rahane will be once again handed over the captaincy reigns while an overseas player will make way in the playing XI.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shikhar Dhawan is in good touch with the bat while Kane Williamson has proved his worth in the first game he played in this season. In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj is the new-found talent who bagged a couple of wickets in the last game while Buvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan’s presence in the list has been pretty effective for Sunrisers.

Limitations

Rising Pune Supergiant lost the plot in the last encounter when their middle order failed with the bat. They have got the required starts but need to capitalise more to score good amount of total especially while batting first.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the bowlers need to come up with some more economical bowling to restrict the opposition to a lesser total.

Players to watch out

Rahul Tripathi’s form with the willow makes him join this list while MS Dhoni has been a bit silent so far in the competition and he should be somebody who can step in and score some more runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad consist of a talented batting line up. David Warner failed in the previous game so he would be looking to get his momentum back in this encounter.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd