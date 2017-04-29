IPL 2017 Preview: Rising Pune Supergiant seek to consolidate top 4 spot against Royal Challengers Bangalore

RPS lock horns with RCB at home. RPS lock horns with RCB at home.

The Rising Pune Supergiant will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the day. The RCB side have been outplayed in 6 of their 9 matches while Pune are holding up an average win-loss percentage. Both the teams though are coming in this game with a loss in their respective matches but the Virat Kohli-led side would be a side who will be under pressure among the two teams.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

What’s in the kitty

Rising Pune Supergiant are presently placed in the top four while Bangalore are struggling in this edition of the IPL. They have been affected by injuries initially while have lost matches in the most dismal way they could have with one of their encounters getting washed off due to rain. The maximum the franchise can now do is to win the coming five games to give some hope of qualifying for the play-off. Though, their qualification will also depend upon how the teams placed above them carry the tournament.

The last time when the two teams met in this edition, Pune notched up a convincing win by 27 runs. The RCB bowlers failed to create any pressure despite getting some quick wickets in the middle overs and Pune were able to get to a defendable total. Pune’s opening pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Tripathi has been doing their services well for the side while Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary are also chipping in with runs. Former skipper MS Dhoni too has shown guts with the willow and this batting combination looks pretty successful for the Pune side.

Limitations

Rising Pune Supergiant have been scoring runs consistently but their bowlers have failed to defend the totals that are put on the board. Pune bowlers need to take the charge and get in with some accurate bowling to find themselves result which would anchor them to the play-offs.

RCB have been a big fail in the competition so far. The big guns haven’t fired yet and the bowlers too have lost plot in the death overs. Manoj Tiwary’s innings in the last clash was an instance of how the RCB bowlers too aren’t getting into the groove of finishing things off in their favour.

Players to watch out for

For Rising Pune it would be once again the openers and the middle order batsmen who would catch the eye of the spectators while for RCB in this game, it can be Virat Kohli who is looking to guide his team to a win in this competition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd