IPL 2017 Preview: Rising Pune Supergiant seek to cement top four spot against Gujarat Lions

Skipper of the Gujarat Lions side Suresh Raina has been in good form and will be the one to watch out for.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 1, 2017 12:44 pm
ipl live, ipl 2017 live, ipl live score, ipl 2017 live score, ipl live match, live ipl match, live ipl score, gl vs rps live, gl vs rps live score, gujarat vs pune ipl live, live gujarat vs pune ipl, gujarat lions vs rising pune supergiant ipl live, gl vs rps live ipl, ipl streaming, ipl 2017 streaming, ipl match live, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express LAst time the two sides met, Andrew Tye got a hat-trick and Gujarat lions ended up on the right side of the result.

In match 39 of the IPL Rising Pune Supergiant will take on the Gujarat Lions. While RPS have gained momentum with 4 wins of their last five matches and are sitting at fourth spot in the table, Gujarat Lions too will be looking to fight it out for a place in the last four, despite being at sixth. 

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

Suresh Raina’s team did extremely well to drag the match to the Super Over, but despite the presence of two destructive batsmen – Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch – the Lions fell well short of the 12-run target in the one-over bash.

What’s in the kitty

Captain Suresh Raina is in good touch with bat. Apart from him, fast bowler Andre Tye’s lethal bowling has troubled a lot of batsmen and Raina would expect his overseas import to deliver once again at home.

Gujarat Lions are also struggling to gain momentum. The last season’s table toppers are sitting right at the bottom in the points table with just one win under their belt. For Gujarat Lions, it is going to be a tough call to make to pick their best XI.

Pune’s opening pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Tripathi has been doing their services well for the side while Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary are also chipping in with runs. Former skipper MS Dhoni too has shown guts with the willow and this batting combination looks pretty successful for the Pune side. 

Limitations

Rising Pune Supergiant have been scoring runs consistently but their bowlers have failed to defend the totals that are put on the board. Pune bowlers need to take the charge and get in with some accurate bowling to find themselves result which would anchor them to the play-offs.

The batting performance in the last game showed that the Gujarat side are capable of handling pressure but the bowling has become a cause of concern for them.

Players to watch out for

Skipper of the Gujarat Lions side Suresh Raina has been in good form and will be the one to watch out for. For Rising Pune it would be once again the openers and the middle order batsmen who would catch the eye of the spectators

