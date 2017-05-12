IPL 2017 Preview: Rising Pune Supergiant look to cement their spot in top two against Delhi Daredevils

DD will host RPS at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. DD will host RPS at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Rising Pune Supergiant are all set to on Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla. Pune would be looking to continue with their form and grab some more points to strengthen their chances of moving into the playoffs. While on the other side, Delhi has already been eliminated. Hence, they will be playing for pride more than anything else. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

What’s in the kitty

Rising Pune Supergiant would be in search of grabbing a win in this match and move in the top two rankings in the points table. The Steve Smith-led side, for now, is sitting at number three with 16 points and 18 wins under their belt. But the last time when the two teams met, it was Daredevils who took away the match after riding on Sanju Samson’s hundred.

Limitations

Rising Pune Supergiant have a pretty balanced lineup but the lower middle order needs to push the paddle to score some more runs. Delhi on the other side has leaked a huge amount of runs which has created a lot of pressure on the batsmen. The youngsters in the batting line-up also need to consistent.

Players to watch out

For Rising Pune Supergiant, Rahul Tripathi is a key player as the flamboyant right-handed batsman has been in sublime form and has scored heaps of runs for them. While they would also bank upon MS Dhoni and Manoj Tiwary to provide them with momentum in the death overs.

Delhi has been pretty dependent on their young lads in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League and in this clash too, they would be expecting Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant to come up with something positive for their side. Samson has scored a hundred against Pune in the previous rubber.

